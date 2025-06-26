Well Health Laser Therapy Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With over a decade of experience, Dr. Joshua Chappa is a leader in non-surgical regenerative solutions.

He’s the first in Tennessee, one of only a few doctors in the country, to offer the #1 laser therapy technology in the world with the New Robotic M7 MLS Therapy Laser.

How safe is it and who can benefit from this technology?

Be one of the first 20 people to call 615-623-9757 to receive a special offer.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Well Health & Chiropractic. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.