NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fall brings pumpkin spice and sweater weather but it can also bring sneezes and sniffles. Brittany Harper with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is here to tell us about fall allergies.

Click here for more information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.