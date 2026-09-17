What is spinal decompression?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you over 55 and experiencing chronic back pain, trouble with balance or tingling or numbness in your feet.

Dr. Wendy Twohey, DC, from the Dr. Gil Center is here to tell us about non-surgical options for pain relief.

Be one of next 20 callers to call their office at 615-551-3897 & receive your initial consultation, exam, X-Rays and complete report of finding for only $49.

Website: https://calldrgiltn.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by the Dr. Gil Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.