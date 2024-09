NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nursing home neglect is an all too common occurrence.

Attorney Hannah Garrett with The Higgins Firm is here to tell us what you can do if you suspect your loved one is experiencing abuse or neglect in a nursing home.

Call 888-994-7822 or click herefor more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.