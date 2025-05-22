Faithful Cookie Company will fuel your sweet tooth and your soul!

The Faithful Cookie Company are more than just a sweet treat! The ladies behind the baking company are helping to assist adults with cancer in the Nashville area with financial needs and gifting their medical teams with cookies!

Lisa, one of the owners, wanted to start this business after her own battle with cancer in 2021 when she would bake cookies for her medical team. When her cancer returned in 2022 she knew she needed to spread her faith-based message and cookie-baking with others! Lisa is currently still fighting her stage four breast cancer diagnosis.

If you would like to support Lisa on this misison, visit faithfulcookiecompany.com