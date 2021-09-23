Watch
Fall Decorating for your Home

We get tips on fall decor for your home
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:15:10-04

Jennifer Davenport from JD’s All About Home showed ways to add fall colors and touches to your home décor. All the decorative items shown can be found at JD's All About Home, located at 1824 Old Fort Pkwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, call (615) 278-9065. Visit https://www.jdsallabouthome.com/ for more information.

