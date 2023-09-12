Watch Now
Fall Fashions for Chic Awearness

We learn more about the event and what fashions are in style for fall.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 10:38:16-04

Marci Houff founder of Chic Awearness showed trends in fall fashions and talked about Chic Week and the annual Chic Awearness Fashion Show. Chic Week runs September 10-17 with various local retailers donating a percentage of sales to the nonprofit Chic Awearness. The Chic Awearness fashion event is Monday, September 25 from 6pm-8pm in The Gulch at the W Hotel, 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee. 

Here are the retailers participating in Chic Week: 

E/G
H. Audrey
Gus Mayer
Levy’s
Peter Millar
J. Michaels Clothiers
Stitch it & Co.
Love Shack Fancy
Judith Bright-all three locations!
Paige-brand new!
Crue
Alice
Drapper James
Elle Gray

Proceeds from Chic Week and the Chic Awearness fashion event go to benefit Ovarian Cancer research and awareness. For more information, go to www.chicawearness.org and follow @chicawearness on Instagram and Facebook.

