Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza from The Loveless Cafe

Scott Peck from The Loveless Cafe made a Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. To see the menu or for more information, visit https://www.lovelesscafe.com/

Fig & Balsamic Naan Bread Pizza

Enjoy the sweet taste of fall with this delicious Fig Preserves Naan Bread Pizza – easy to make, and even tastier to eat!

Ingredients

2 pieces of Naan bread

4 oz Mascarpone cheese

4 oz Loveless Cafe Fig Preserves

8 basil leaves

1 cup Loveless Cafe Spiced Pecans, chopped

Balsamic reduction to taste

Directions