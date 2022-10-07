Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza from The Loveless Cafe

Scott Peck from The Loveless Cafe made a Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. To see the menu or for more information, visit https://www.lovelesscafe.com/
Fig & Balsamic Naan Bread Pizza
Enjoy the sweet taste of fall with this delicious Fig Preserves Naan Bread Pizza – easy to make, and even tastier to eat!
Ingredients
- 2 pieces of Naan bread
- 4 oz Mascarpone cheese
- 4 oz Loveless Cafe Fig Preserves
- 8 basil leaves
- 1 cup Loveless Cafe Spiced Pecans, chopped
- Balsamic reduction to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Spread Mascarpone evenly over the naan bread, and then add fig preserves over top.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven. Chiffonade basil leaves and sprinkle both basil and pecans over flatbread.
- Finish by drizzling balsamic reduction over top.