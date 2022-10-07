Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza from The Loveless Cafe

We get the recipe from the Loveless Cafe
Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 12:42:16-04

Scott Peck from The Loveless Cafe made a Fall Fig and Balsamic Naan Pizza. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. To see the menu or for more information, visit https://www.lovelesscafe.com/

Fig & Balsamic Naan Bread Pizza 

Enjoy the sweet taste of fall with this delicious Fig Preserves Naan Bread Pizza – easy to make, and even tastier to eat!

Ingredients

  • 2 pieces of Naan bread
  • 4 oz Mascarpone cheese
  • 4 oz Loveless Cafe Fig Preserves
  • 8 basil leaves
  • 1 cup Loveless Cafe Spiced Pecans, chopped
  • Balsamic reduction to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spread Mascarpone evenly over the naan bread, and then add fig preserves over top.
  3. Bake at 375 degrees for 5 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven. Chiffonade basil leaves and sprinkle both basil and pecans over flatbread.
  5. Finish by drizzling balsamic reduction over top.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018