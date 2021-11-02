Fall Ice Cream Desserts

Claire Crowley from Hattie Jane’s Creamery made Ice Cream Desserts that are great for fall and winter special occasions. Hattie Jane's Creamery has locations in Columbia, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and downtown Nashville. For more information, or to order a holiday ice cream pie, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com or email contact@hattiejanescreamery.com. Follow @hattiejanescreamery on Instagram and www.facebook.com/HattieJanesCreamery on Facebook.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:18:45-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.