Fall Ice Cream Desserts

We learn more about the flavors available at Hattie Jane's Creamery
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:18:45-04

Claire Crowley from Hattie Jane’s Creamery made Ice Cream Desserts that are great for fall and winter special occasions. Hattie Jane's Creamery has locations in Columbia, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and downtown Nashville. For more information, or to order a holiday ice cream pie, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com or email contact@hattiejanescreamery.com. Follow @hattiejanescreamery on Instagram and www.facebook.com/HattieJanesCreamery on Facebook.

