Fall is in the air in East Tennessee at Dollywood!

Fall glows brightest at Dollywood, where autumn days burst to life in vivid color and nights glimmer with illuminating surprises. Explore among enchanting Hoot Owl Hollow, hear a mystical melody from Dolly's giant, glowing guitar, and gaze up at a towering 40-foot pumpkin tree exclusively during Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. By day, celebrate the season of many colors with the return of Dollywood's Harvest Festival presented by Humana, where dozens of talented musicians perform Southern gospel, country and bluegrass melodies, the scents of fall treats waft through the streets and the sounds of thrilling rides like Big Bear Mountain fill the air with adventure.