We were live at the Fall Tennessee Craft Fair. The 43rd Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair runs Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10, in Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing fine craft from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more. Fair hours are 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. For more details, maps, and event information, visit www.tennesseecraft.org/fallfair.