Fall TN Craft Fair at Centennial Park

Kim McCurdy Waag executive director of the Tennessee Craft Fair gave us a preview of the annual fall event. The 45th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns to Centennial Park, October 13 through October 15. The TN Craft Fair is a celebration of regional one-of-a-kind craft art by artists from Tennessee and across the Nation. Visit www.TennesseeCraft.org for more information.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 13:11:17-04
