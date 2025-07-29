Thirty-five years ago, Alan LeQuire became Nashville’s most prominent sculptor with the unveiling of Athena Parthenos. Now, he is returning to the Parthenon with a new body of work that celebrates contemporary people.
For more information on these exhibitions, please visit nashvilleparthenon.com/exhibits [nashvilleparthenon.com].
Family Friendly Find: Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Athena in the Parthenon with new art
