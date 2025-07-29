Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Family Friendly Find: Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Athena in the Parthenon with new art

New art on display at the Parthenon
New art on display at the Parthenon
Posted

Thirty-five years ago, Alan LeQuire became Nashville’s most prominent sculptor with the unveiling of Athena Parthenos. Now, he is returning to the Parthenon with a new body of work that celebrates contemporary people.
For more information on these exhibitions, please visit nashvilleparthenon.com/exhibits [nashvilleparthenon.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes