Family Friendly Find: DC Summer at Gaylord Opryland

Gaylord Hotels and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) introduce DC Summer, a first-of-its-kind collaboration coming to Gaylord Opryland Resort, weekends only from May 23 through Sept. 1, 2025. This debut, multi-location partnership invites guests to step into a world of legendary DC Super Heroes and notorious Super-Villains through several DC-themed experiences from check in to check out. DC Summer at Gaylord Opryland will include spectacular atrium light shows, a Super Hero scavenger hunt, themed character dining, a Super Hero pool celebration and pop-up retail kiosks featuring exclusive DC merchandise.

DC Summer Activations at Gaylord Opryland Include:

DC Super Hero’s Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Overnight guests can celebrate their heroic feats with a Super Hero Certificate at check out.

Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Work with the Justice League to solve The Riddler’s tricky puzzles scattered throughout the resort.

DC Super Hero Craft Zone: Let the superhero within take shape by embracing creativity at this fun arts and crafts station. Every superhero should help shape their origin story.

Hall of Justice Character Dining: Guests can fuel their inner powers at the Justice League's dining hall. Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman join guests at this one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with epic eats and gems of courage and truth.

DC Super Secret Menu: Use a secret codeword to access a special menu. Super Hero-inspired cocktails, mighty appetizers and legendary desserts await—because saving the world works up an appetite.

DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn’t just story time, it's a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their super powers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts, and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp - Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

DC Super Hero Sightings: A member of the Justice League is on a mission to thwart The Riddler's latest nefarious plot right here and needs assistance. Snap a photo, lend a hand and be a part of the heroics.

DC Super Hero Splash: Resort overnight guests can dive into an unforgettable poolside celebration at the resort’s Cascades pool, packed with superhero games, DC trivia, and DJ-spun beats. It’s the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages.

DC Movie Night at SoundWaves: Watch DC Super Heroes on SoundWaves’ giant outdoor LED screen. Featuring themed snacks and fellow fans all around, this outdoor movie night is a personal Super Hero escape, placing overnight guests in the middle of the action.

Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score that will keep everyone glued to their seats until the thrilling finale.

DC Super Hero Supply Pack: Package guests will start their adventure with a themed welcome pack featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. Inside: a cape, autograph book, projector pen, sticker, and bag to kick off a heroic journey.

Activities and daily offerings vary. To book a DC Summer package or individual tickets to explore the supersized summer festivities at Gaylord Opryland Resort, visit www.GaylordHotels.com/DCSummer


