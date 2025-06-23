Family Friendly Find: The Wonders Center and Science Museum in Dickson!

From holding real dinosaur bones, to witnessing 1million volts of lightning in the room with you- the Wonders Center and Science museum has hands on fun for everyone!

At over 100,000 square feet, the Wonders Center & Science Museum is the largest Science Museum in Tennessee, and the largest in the world that upholds biblical values. Just 35 minutes from downtown Nashville, each exhibit is designed to inspire visitors as it highlights wonders in the fields of science and history.

Open:Monday thru Fridays: 10am to 4pm& Sundays: 1pm to 5:30pm

Planetarium Shows and Tesla Coil Shows typically run every morning and afternoon. Call for times.

Phone: 931-212-7990

Ticket Pricing: Adults – $35 | Youth – $20 | 5 and under free

Address:Wonders Center & Science Museum855 Highway 46 South

Dickson, TN 37055