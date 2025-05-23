Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

"Family Friendly Finds" is helping you find fun things for the family to do!

Introducing our newest segment Family Friendly Finds
We are introducing you to a new segment called "Family Friendly Finds" where Heather looks for fun and inexpensive things for you to do with the family!

In today's segment Heather shows us some great Amazon toys that will keep the kids occupied this Summer!

BUG HUNTING KIT $22
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089CS1M3N?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1
POM POM CRAFT $14
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DCC6W1BT?ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_asin_title&th=1
CARDBOARD CASTLE V$32 BUT CAN BE ON SALE
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B5DDN4V?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

If you know of a fun family find in your area, email Heather at heather.mathis@newschannel5.com

