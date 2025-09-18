Family Friendly Finds: Kinderland, new indoor playground is now open in Hendersonville!

Kinderland is more than an indoor play space; it's a child-inspired, family-owned environment where children can play, connect and move freely, creating joyful and meaningful experiences.
Kinderland not only offers a playground for children 0-8, they also offer a cafe and sitting area for adults to enjoy and connect while their children play!
When We Play
Tuesday - Sunday:
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Monday closed
90 Volunteer Dr #120, Hendersonville, TN 37075
to learn more visit
https://www.kinderland-hendersonville.com/