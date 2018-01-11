Famous Animator Ron Campbell in Nashville

Animator Ron Campbell's 50 year career created cartoon favorites like Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Winnie the Pooh, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, George of the Jungle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many others. He was also the Director of The Beatles groundbreaking 1960’s Saturday morning cartoon series and animator of the film Yellow Submarine. Meet Ron Campbell at an art show at Bennett Galleries, 2104 Crestmoor Road in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday, January 12th through Sunday, January 14th. Ron will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created specially for the show and create new Beatles pop art paintings at the exhibit. Ron will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase. For more information, call Bennett Galleries at (615)297-3201.