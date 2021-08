Walker Hayes talked about how the idea for his viral video Fancy Like came about and how he feels now that it’s become a viral sensation on social media. Fancy Like is a number one song on Billboard's Country Charts - and it's a viral video on TikTok, with over 22 million views! Here's Walker's TikTok video -

. For more information and links to Walker's social media channels, visit www.walkerhayes.com.