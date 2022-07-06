Farm Fresh Produce & Baked Goods Sent to Your Door

Hannah Sadler owner of Grain + Honey Bake Shop showed some of her popular pastries and breads and talked about a way to have her baked goods and more hand-delivered to your front door. Now you don't have to live in or near Springfield, Tennessee to enjoy Grain + Honey Bake Shop's delicious breads and pastries thanks to Market Wagon. Market Wagon is an online farmers market that delivers fresh food to every home in a 20-county region of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place an order from multiple local vendors with one single checkout. Grain + Honey Bake Shop is one of more than 50 of their favorite local farms and artisanal food vendors in Tennessee who offer a combined 1,100+ items for sale each week. Customers don’t have to leave their homes because everything is delivered to their door every Tuesday afternoon in insulated totes using ice packs to preserve freshness. Shopping requires no upfront fees or long-term subscriptions. For more information on Market Wagon visit, https://marketwagon.com/. Grain + Honey Bake Shop is located at 202 8th Ave. E. Springfield, TN. For more information go to https://grainandhoneybakeshop.com/ or call (615) 212-8895.