Daisy King from Miss Daisy’s Kitchen made Farm Pumpkin Bread with Maple Buttercream Frosting. Miss Daisy's Kitchen, with gourmet takeout and specialty foods, is located at 1110 Hillsboro Road, in the shopping center at the corner of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro. For more information, call (615) 599-5313 or visit www.missdaisyking.com.

FARM PUMPKIN BREAD WITH MAPLE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

FARM PUMPKIN BREAD

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1 cup vegetable oil

1 pound can of pumpkin or pumpkin pie filling

3 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup black walnuts, chopped

1 1/2 cups dates, chopped

3 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 teaspoon each: salt, ginger, and nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cloves

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

DIRECTIONS

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. In a large mixing bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Sift together the remaining ingredients. Mix well with the pumpkin mixture. Pour into 2 large, greased loaf pans. Bake in a 325-degree oven for 1 and 1/2 hours. Yield: 2 large loaves



MAPLE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

INGREDIENTS

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup pure Maple syrup

1 tsp Maple flavoring

1 top Vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

DIRECTIONS

Assemble ingredients and utensils.

In large bowl of mixer combine softened butter and sugar mix well.

Add remaining ingredients and combine.

Frost bread, cake or muffin.