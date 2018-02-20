Farmhouse Kale & Kohlrabi Slaw

Demetria White of White's Family Farm in Springfield made Farmhouse Kale and Kohlrabi Slaw. (see recipe below) You can meet Demetria and other local farmers at the Nashville Farmers Market and Local Table Magazine 4th Annual Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair on Saturday, February 24 from 10am-2pm at the Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The event is free and gives the public a chance to meet farmers, discuss individual growing methods, harvest schedules and pick up locations. There will be a workshop on what a CSA is and how it works, as well as printed materials about the process. For more information visit www.localtable.net or call the Nashville Farmers Market at (615) 880-2001. Farm House Kale & Kohlrabi Slaw
4 C Chopped Kale
1 C (Peeled) Chopped Kohlrabi
1 C Edamame (Slightly cooked )
3/4 C (Shredded) Rainbow Carrots
1/4 C (Shredded) Radishes
1/4 C Chopped Green Onions
Option 1 Dressing:
2 T Apple Cider Vinegar
2 T Honey
2 T Brown Sugar
1/4 c Dijon Mustard
Kosher Salt / Black Pepper to taste
1/4 c Bacon Grease or oilive oil
Blend all ingredients together, toss with slaw and crumbled bacon.
Option 2 Dressing:
Your favorite Light Italian dressing, top with 3/4 C Kalamata Olives, Chopped and 1/2 C Grated Parmesan Cheese