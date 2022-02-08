Watch
Fashion for a Fraction 2022

We find out the bargains that will be at this year's event.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:14:54-05

Olivia Britton from Fashion for a Fraction showed designer clothes, shoes and accessories that will be a part of the annual fashion event. Fashion for a Fraction is Saturday, February 12 at City Winery, featuring deeply discounted apparel, jewelry, accessories and more from Nashville boutiques. Very Important Shopper (VIS) tickets are $25 and include early entry at 10am for an hour of shopping before the doors open to the public, a tote bag full of goodies and a free mimosa. General admission tickets get you access to the sale and are just $10. Use the code TALKOFTHETOWN for $5 off either ticket, limited discount tickets available. To view a full list of participating boutiques and to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.fashionforafraction.com.

