Fashion for a Fraction 2024

Robin Fomusa from FW Publishing gave us a look at some of the clothing and accessories that will be available at the annual Fashion for a Fraction event. The bi-annual Fashion for a Fraction event returns on Saturday, August 19 in a new location! The event will now take place at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall (230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064) from 10am-2pm with the first hour (10am-11am) being for our VIP ticketholders only. The new venue means there will now be food vendors! Fashion for a Fraction brings Nashville's best designer boutiques together under one roof where fashionistas and bargain hunters can take home deeply discounted apparel, handbags, jewelry, accessories and much more. For tickets or more information, go to https://www.bigtickets.com/events/fwp/FFFsummer2023/.

