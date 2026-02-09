Fashion for a Fraction is back with big deals on 20+ local boutiques!

Treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh and BIG savings at the Winter Edition of the Fashion for a Fraction Boutique Warehouse Sale on Sunday, February 15. For one day only, 20+ local boutiques will gather at the Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall to celebrate Galentine's Day by offering up to 75% off their retail prices, BOGO deals, $10-15 racks and deep markdowns.

Fashion for a Fraction

Factory at Franklin Liberty Hall

February 15, 1-4pm

Check out their website here: www.fashionforafraction.com [fashionforafraction.com]