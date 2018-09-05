Fashion is for Every Body: Boundless 2018

Local nonprofits Fashion is for Every Body and Empower Tennessee are teaming up to bring their shared message of full inclusion and true diversity to the runway for Nashville’s 3rd annual body-positive high-fashion runway show. Boundless 2018 will take place on Saturday, September 8th at Studio 615. The show starts at 7pm. VIP ticket-holders will receive priority seating for the runway show, a gift bag courtesy of Nordstrom, and are invited into Studio 615 30 minutes early to eat, drink and shop the pop-up.

Proceeds from Boundless 2018 benefit Fashion is for Every Body and Empower Tennessee. Tickets are $20-$55 (General Admission, Premium Seating, and VIP). Admission includes light hors d'oeuvres and a featured cocktail. For tickets, go to https://boundless2018.eventbrite.com