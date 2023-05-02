Fashion Tips for Each Taylor Swift Era

Thousands of "Swifties" will be descending upon Nashville for the 3-night Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend. Paula Hankins and Kelly Schwartz from Opry Mills gave us a look at outfits you can wear to the concert inspired by your favorite Taylor Swift "Era". Opry Mills has more than 200 stores where you can search for your "Eras Tour" outfit. Opry Mills shoppers can purchase items from 30-70% off everyday savings. You can also visit their Deals & Steals page on www.oprymills.com.

