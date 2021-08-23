Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Fashion Trends to Wear Now and Into Fall

items.[0].videoTitle
Ways to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe Into Fall
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:06:44-04

Fashion expert Megan LaRussa Chenoweth from Style Yourself Chic showed how to wear fall fashion trends now now when it's hot, and change them up as the weather gets cooler. For more fashion and style tips, visit www.meganlarussa.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018