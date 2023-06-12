Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Father's Day Fashion

Milton White shows us some great looks and gift ideas.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:45:14-04

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed Father’s Day gifts and fashion ideas. For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018