Father's Day Fashion

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed Father’s Day gifts and fashion ideas. For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:45:14-04
Celebrity stylist Milton White showed Father’s Day gifts and fashion ideas. For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.