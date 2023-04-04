Watch Now
FBI Crossover Event Tonight

We chat with two of the stars of the show.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:26:04-04

Actors Jeremy Sisto from the CBS drama FBI and Dylan McDermott from FBI: Most Wanted talked about the three FBI series crossover event. The FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted crossover event is Tuesday, April 4. The 3-hour event kicks off on NewsChannel5 at 7pm with FBI: International followed by FBI at 8pm then FBI: Most Wanted at 9pm. For more information, go to www.cbs.com.

