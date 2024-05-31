Feel the beat and work up a sweat with cardio drumming

Take your fitness routine to new heights! Founder of Cardio Drum Nation, Toree Moore, is helping people of all ages and fitness levels break a sweat with a unique cardio class! Cardio Drum Nation involves a bucket, a fitness ball, and drumsticks, for a full-body workout! Lelan gets a preview of the class and learns more about Toree's passion behind her brand!

To sign up for classes and to learn more, visit, cardiodrumnation.com