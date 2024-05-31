Watch Now
Feel the beat and work up a sweat with cardio drumming

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 11:00:05-04

Take your fitness routine to new heights! Founder of Cardio Drum Nation, Toree Moore, is helping people of all ages and fitness levels break a sweat with a unique cardio class! Cardio Drum Nation involves a bucket, a fitness ball, and drumsticks, for a full-body workout! Lelan gets a preview of the class and learns more about Toree's passion behind her brand!

To sign up for classes and to learn more, visit, cardiodrumnation.com

ABOUT CARDIO DRUM NATION:
Welcome to the Nation - Cardio Drum Nation
Cardio Drumming is a unique fitness class that any fitness level can do! Grab a bucket, fitness ball and a pair of drum sticks!
Rockout to music and prepare to sweat! So much fun you will want to bring a friend! Cardio Drum Nation's mission is to allow for people to see fitness in a whole new way. Yes it can be fun! Allow yourself to be free in this class. This is your time!!!

