Talk Of The Town

Festive Drinks with 8th & Roast

Festive Drinks with 8th & Roast
Come with us as we take a trip to a local favorite, 8th & Roast, to try out their festive holiday menu! We even go to go behind the bar to learn the tricks of the trade! From matcha, to chai and classic lattes, this coffee shop has something tasty for everyone to try this holiday season.

