FH Warehouse Liquidation with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the FH Warehouse liquidation sale, a new spot where you can save a bundle on all kinds of things. The FH Warehouse Sale is this Saturday, September 10 from 8am-3pm, located at 1931 Air Line Drive, Suite A, Nashville 37210, on the end of the Fed Ex building. You'll find outdoor and indoor furniture, TVs, clothing and more from big box stores at 30-40% off the retail price. For more information, visit https://www.fhliquidation.com/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.