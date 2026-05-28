Fifth and Broadway celebrating Rodeo weekend with free family-friendly event

Saddle up for an afternoon full of rodeo-inspired fun on Saturday, May 30 from 12–4pm. Enjoy a bandana bar with custom patches, live music, kids' crafts, line dancing with Urban Cowboy Line Dancing, indulge in complimentary cannoli from Cowboy Cannolis, and more!

Event Schedule:

12–1pm: Live Music

12-2pm: Roping Lessons

12-4pm: Kids Activity Table

12-4pm: Free Hat/Boot Branding with any purchase at the Ariat

1pm: Bandana Bar including free Bandanas + Patches (while supplies last)

1-3pm: Fiddle Player

2–3pm: Cowboy Cannolis

3–4pm: Urban Cowboy Line Dancing

https://fifthandb.com/events/fifth-broadway-rodeo-weekend-at-fifth-broadway