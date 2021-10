Filipino Recipe from Sunda New Asian

Sunda New Asian founder Billy Dec joined his Executive Chef Mike Morales as he made Laing Mussels. Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. Get details online at www.sundanewasian.com. With family roots in the Philippines, Founder Billy Dec and Executive Chef Mike Morales are especially proud to share a Filipino family-style feast in celebration of Filipino American History Month on Wednesday, October 20. The dinner includes regional Filipino dishes featuring some of their favorite meals from the Philippines. For reservations, visit https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1001527&experienceId=41338&restref=1001527&ot_source=Website.

LAING MUSSELS

INGREDIENT LIST:

· 1 Pound MUSSELS-CLEANED

· 3 Bunch COLLARD GREENS

· 1 CAN(16oz) COCONUT MILK

· 4oz SHRIMP PASTE

· 2 TBS GINGER

· 8 cup CHICKEN STOCK

· 1 Each RED CHILIS

· 1 OZ BACON LARDONS

LINE PICK UP

· BRING CHICKEN STOCK TO A BOIL

· ADD COLLARD GREENS TO THE CHICKEN STOCK UNTIL SOFT 30-40 MIN

· IN A SEPARATE POT SIMMER COCONUT MILK (1can) AND SHRIMP PASTE

· REMOVE COLLARDS AND DRAIN. ADD THE COLLARD WITH COCONUT MILK MIXTURE. SIMMER FOR 15MIN SET ASIDE

· IN A PAN ADD OIL AND BACON WHEN BACON RENDERS AND A LITTLE CRISP ADD MUSSELS COOK UNTIL MUSSELS OPEN

· ADD COLLARD COCONUT MIXTURE UNTIL COMBINED, ADD CHILIS

· PLACE IN A BOWL AND GARNISH WITH MICRO GREENS, AND TOASTED COCONUT

NOTE:

YOU CAN SUBSTITUTE MUSSELS WITH SHRIMP

IF YOU WANT THE DISH TO BE VEGETARIAN, ROASTED SQUASH WOULD ALSO BE GREAT SUBSTITUTION. IF YOU ARE MAKING IT VEGETARIAN, OMIT SHRIMP PASTE AND BACON.