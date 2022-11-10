Fill a Bag With Designer Finds For Only $10!

:Ms. Cheap took us to the Bloom Designer Finds for a preview of their Bag Sale, where they give you a grocery size bag and you can fill it as full as you want for only $10. Bloom Designer Finds Bag Sale is Saturday, November 12 from 10am-4pm. This is an outdoor event, so dress warm and get ready to shop the tables. They have over 30,000 items this year! Bloom Designer Finds is located at 117 Stadium Dr. in Hendersonville. Regular hours are 10am-4pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit https://bloomdesignerfinds.net, call (615) 264-0189 or email shopbloomdesignerfinds@gmail.com. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.