Finch Restaurant is teaming up with Goo Goo Clusters to celebrate singles this Valentine's Day!

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you mostly think of couples. The Finch restaurant is changing the love narrative this year and will be hosting a mix and mingle for singles. On February 13th, in collaboration with Goo Goo Cluster, The Finch will extend their happy hour menu to include five Love Themed Cocktails [dropbox.com], a complimentary red velvet premium Goo Goo Clusters, and access to a professional photographer.

Need to update your dating profile or headshot? A professional photographer will be onsite taking fabulous photos. Come dressed to impress, your future partner may be there or just a click away.

When: February 13, 2025 from 3pm to 7pm

Where: The Finch Restaurant
111 10th Ave S.
Nashville, TN 37203

