Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Southern Nashville Home Show. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

The first annual Southern Nashville Home Show is here in town at the Ag Expo Park venue in Franklin, TN, and Sr. Marketing Manager, Sol Lee, sat down with Heather for a sneak peek at what attendees can expect!

For more information, visit southernnashvillehomeshow.com