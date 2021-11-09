Finding Healing and Hope After Loss

Mattie Jackson Selecman, author of Lemons on Friday, shared her heartbreaking journey of moving forward through grief and loss after the death of her husband at age 28. Mattie’s book, Lemons on Friday, will be released Tuesday, November 16. The book is available for preorder now, and some readers will have the opportunity to receive a digital download of Racing the Dark, a song co-written by Alan Jackson and daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman. Lemons on Friday is available for pre-order at https://www.amazon.com/Lemons-Friday-Trusting-Greatest-Heartbreak/dp/0785241272.