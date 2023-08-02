Watch Now
Finleigh Jo's Cheesecake: Heath Bar Cheesecake

Brandi Gartung shows us how to make her famous cheesecakes that are the Talk of the Town! Brandi says her best seller is her Heath Bar cheesecake
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 15:26:01-04

After several viewers and our own Nick Beres told us about Brandi Gatung's famous cheesecakes- we asked her to show us what they were all about! Brandi has been selling her cheesecakes for years out of her home, and is now looking to start her own business. She shows us how to make her best seller the "Heath Bar Cheesecake"

Finleigh Jo’s Heath Bar Cheesecake
2 cups crushed cookies
1 stick butter
Mix all together for your crust

For the cheesecake:
3 8oz. bars of cream cheese
2 whole eggs
1 egg yolk
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons of vanilla flavoring
1/2 cup of crushed Heath bars

Beat cream cheese until smooth, add eggs one at a time, add sugar, and flavoring and crushed Heath bars.

Bake at 350 for about 45 minutes to 1 hour

