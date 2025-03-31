Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, and Fred Hechinger talk more about new film "Hell Of A Summer"

"Hell Of A Summer" is bringing teen slasher films back to the forefront!

Canadian actors, Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) make their directorial debut in the all new film which follows a group of young counselors who are being terrorized by a masked killer. Actor, Fred Hechinger, stars as one of the camp counselors who finds it hard to connect with his younger coworkers, and struggles to find his place.

Prouder, Brittany Foxx, sits down with Billy, Fred and Finn to talk more about the film during a recent screening at The Belmont Theater!

"Hell Of A Summer" is now playing in theaters.

