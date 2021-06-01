Firebirds' Pineapple Chicken Kabobs & Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Josh Kritner from Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill shared easy recipes for Pineapple Chicken Kabobs and Jalapeno Deviled Eggs. (see recipes below) Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located in Brentwood on Old Hickory Blvd. in The Shops at Seven Springs. For reservations or more information, call 615-425-7240 or visit http://www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/fb/locations/brentwood-tn.

Pineapple Chicken

Serves 1

Ingredients:

• ¼ Cup - Cilantro Buttermilk Marinade (Recipe Below)

1 ½ Cup – Buttermilk

1 Cup – Greek Yogurt

½ Cup – Cider Vinegar

½ Tbsp. - Garlic, minced

½ Tbsp. – Shallots, minced

½ Cup – Lime Juice

2 tsp. – Kosher Salt

½ tsp. – Cumin

1/3 tsp. Black Pepper, freshly ground

1 Tbsp. – Cilantro, chopped

• Honey Chile Sauce

½ Cup – Pineapple Juice

1 tsp. Chipotle peppers, minced

1/3 Cup – Honey o ½ tsp. – Adobo Sauce

2 tsp. – Water

2 tsp. – Corn Starch

• 8 oz. Chicken Tenderloins

• Pinch of Steak Seasoning

• 4 – 1” chucks of Pineapple

• 1 – Small Red Pepper, cut into 1 ½” squares

• 1 – Small Red Onion, cut into 1 ½” wedges

• Citrus Seasoning Directions:

1. Cilantro Buttermilk Marinade: Place Buttermilk, Greek yogurt, cider vinegar, garlic, shallots, lime juice, kosher salt, cumin, black pepper and chopped cilantro in a food processor or blender, to puree, scraping the sides often (you will only be using ¼ cup of this marinade and you can cover and refrigerate the rest for another recipe for up to 4 days)

2. Honey Chile Sauce: Place pineapple juice, minced chipotle peppers, honey and adobo sauce into a small pot and bring to a simmer; mix the corn starch and water into small bowl and whisk into the simmering pot; reduce the heat and cook until thickened; using a hand mixer, mix/puree until smooth and strain; set aside

3. Cut chicken tenderloins into 1-inch pieces (you will get about 3-4 pieces of chicken per tenderloin) and place them onto skewers

4. Place the chicken skewers and into a dish with sides lying flat

5. Stir steak seasoning into marinade and pour over chicken; cover for at least 15 minutes

6. Gather pineapple chunks, red pepper squares and red onion wedges to skewer in a pattern of your choosing

7. Heat up grill or a grill pan to medium-high heat

8. Spray the grill or pan with oil, lightly season the chicken skewer(s) and pineapple skewer(s) with the citrus seasoning and place on the grill, rotate often and cook to an internal temperature of 165°; right before chicken is done, brush all sides with the honey chile sauce so the sauce begins to caramelize

9. Remove all skewers from grill and plate to pour a little more honey chile sauce over chicken and pineapple

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs:

Ingredients:

6 – Hard Boiled Eggs, peeled and cut lengthwise

¼ Cup – Mayonnaise

1 ½ tsp – Horseradish

1 ½ tsp – Yellow Mustard

1 ½ tsp – Pickle Juice

1 tsp – Sriracha Sauce

1 tsp – Salt

6 – Candied Bacon pieces – Applewood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar

Jalapeno – sliced thin

Chile Rub - (combination of ancho chile powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, sugar & salt)

6 TBSP – Cole Slaw – We make ours in house but you can use your favorite cole slaw recipe

Directions:

Remove yolk from each egg and place into a bowl mash with a fork. (A food processor or blender works well to create a smooth texture) Add the mayo, horseradish, mustard, pickle juice, Sriracha and salt and mix thoroughly. Fill a pastry bag with the yolk mixture and pipe into the egg whites. Place the six tablespoons of taco slaw on a chilled plate evenly spread out. Sprinkle each egg with chile rub, top with candied bacon, jalapeno slice and place on the slaw. Drizzle the plate with extra Sriracha Sauce.

