Fireworks and Heat Dangers for Your Pets

We get advice from Dr. Prior on keeping your pet safe.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12

 Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior talked about summer hazards like fireworks phobia and dangerous heat that can be harmful to your pets. Contact your veterinarian if you have questions or concerns about your pet's health.

