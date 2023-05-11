First Look at Dollywood's Thrilling New Roller Coaster

Elizabeth Ringas President of the American Coaster Enthusiasts took us along as she took a thrilling ride on Dollywood’s new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster. The new ride is not only the largest single attraction investment in Dollywood history but also the longest roller coaster in the park at nearly 4,000 linear feet. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. For more information or tickets, visit www.Dollywood.com.

