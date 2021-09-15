Watch
First Look at Tomacco Tacos + Tequila

We visit a new restaurant in Germantown
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:41:59-04

Chef and Partner Jessie Husmann from Tomacco Tacos + Tequila gave us a look inside the new restaurant soon to open in Germantown, and shared a recipe for Borracha Fries. (see recipe below) Tomacco Tacos +Tequila is located at 1120 Fourth Ave. N. in Germantown. Get details on the grand opening, coming soon, at https://www.tomaccotaco.com/, https://www.instagram.com/tomaccotaco/, and https://twitter.com/tomaccotaco.

Borracha Fries

Ingredients:
Two Heaping Cups of Cooked French Fries Tossed in 1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 Cup Queso or your favorite shredded Jack or Cheddar Cheese ( melt in a 350-degree oven for two minutes if you use shredded cheese)

1/4 cup Guacamole

1/4 cup Sour Cream

1 Tbs. Chopped Cilantro.

Finish with your favorite salsa or hot sauce.

Method:
Cook fries as directed.
Top your fries with the rest of the ingredients, and finish with your favorite salsa or hot sauce.
Enjoy!

