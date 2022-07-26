Michele Dobson, museum curator at the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History gave us a tour of Earth Experience. Earth Experience is the first natural history museum in Middle Tennessee. You can see archeological relics from as far away as Antarctica and Madagascar and as close as right outside our own front door. In addition to rocks, fossils, gems, minerals, dinosaur bones and unique archeological relics from around the world, you’ll see particular samples from our own state of Tennessee. Earth Experience: Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History is located at 816 Old Salem Road Murfreesboro, TN. The hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm. Visit https://www.earthexperience.org/ or call (615) 900-8358 to learn more.