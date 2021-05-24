Fisher and Friends at the Farm

Jeff Fisher gave us a preview of the fundraiser he is hosting for The Heimerdinger Foundation. The Heimerdinger Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing nutrient-rich meals and education, free of charge, for families facing cancer, is set to host Fisher & Friends at the Farm and Off the Record on Saturday, June 12, at 5:30pm CT. The intimate evening will be held on the farm of former Tennessee Titan’s coach Jeff Fisher and offer behind the scenes stories with NFL coaching, talent, and broadcast giants, Coach Jeff Fisher, Eddie George, George Plaster and John Dwyer. The outdoor event will feature story telling, music, live and silent auctions and a four-course farm to table meal inspired by the nonprofit’s Meals 4 Health and Healing Program. To reserve your tickets or for more information, visit: hfmeals.org/fisher-friends

