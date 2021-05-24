Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Fisher and Friends at the Farm

items.[0].videoTitle
Coach Jeff Fisher joins us to talk about a great benefit event
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:47:45-04

Jeff Fisher gave us a preview of the fundraiser he is hosting for The Heimerdinger Foundation. The Heimerdinger Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing nutrient-rich meals and education, free of charge, for families facing cancer, is set to host Fisher & Friends at the Farm and Off the Record on Saturday, June 12, at 5:30pm CT. The intimate evening will be held on the farm of former Tennessee Titan’s coach Jeff Fisher and offer behind the scenes stories with NFL coaching, talent, and broadcast giants, Coach Jeff Fisher, Eddie George, George Plaster and John Dwyer. The outdoor event will feature story telling, music, live and silent auctions and a four-course farm to table meal inspired by the nonprofit’s Meals 4 Health and Healing Program. To reserve your tickets or for more information, visit: hfmeals.org/fisher-friends
.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018