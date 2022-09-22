Fisher & Friends Tale-gating Event

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher and Katharine Ray the executive director of the Heimerdinger Foundation talked about the Heimerdinger Foundation's annual Tale-gating with Fisher & Friends at the Farm event. Tale-gating with Fisher & Friends at the Farm is Saturday, September 24 on Jeff Fisher’s farm. The event promises an evening of tall tales by NFL coaches, live auction items and a farm-to-table 4-course meal inspired by the Meals 4 Health and Healing program. Proceeds from this event directly support Meals 4 Health and Healing, the signature program of The Heimerdinger Foundation. For tickets or more information, visit https://hfmeals.org/.