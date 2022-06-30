Fisk Graduate in "ELVIS"

Local singer and Fisk University grad Shonka Dukureh talked about her experience starring as R&B singer Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in the new Elvis Movie, which is in theaters now. For more on Shonka’s music visit her website at https://sacredsoulmusic.com/, follow @iamshonkadukureh on Instagram, @iamshonka on Twitter and https://www.facebook.com/people/I-Am-Shonka-Dukureh/100063404359681/ on Facebook.

