Former Fisk Jubilee Singers Arica Ellis, Kimberly Fleming and George Cooper talked about their years in the iconic choir and how they feel about returning to the university for the Fisk Jubilee Singers alumni concert. The Fisk Alumni Jubilee Singers Heritage Concert is being held on Friday, October 6 at 7:30pm in the Fisk Memorial Chapel, 1000 17th Ave. No. Nashville, TN 37208. Proceeds go to benefit the current Fisk Jubilee Singers choir. The Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students at Fisk University who sing and travel the world. Fisk Jubilee Day 2023 is being held on a significant date in history. On October 6, 1871, the world-renown Fisk Jubilee Singers embarked on their journey, captivating audiences both domestically and internationally to raise funds for the esteemed institution. To learn more about the Fisk Jubilee Singers, visit https://fiskjubileesingers.org/.

